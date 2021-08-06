Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot's Red Notice Is 'Biggest' Netflix Movie Ever Made

It’s been a while since Netflix has had a big blockbuster, but ‘Red Notice’ might just be it — at least that’s what the studio is hoping for.

via People:

The highly anticipated Netflix action flick — starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds — is “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done,” according to Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production, Hiram Garcia, who’s a producer on the film.

“Red Notice is such a fun film! It’s the biggest movie Netflix has ever done and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic,” Garcia said in an interview with Collider, published Wednesday.

And “despite all those challenges” that came amid the COVID-19 global health crisis, Garcia said they’re “so happy” with how the film came together — thanks in large part to its cast.

“Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together,” he raved. “You just can’t get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world.”

Garcia also referred to the upcoming film as “truly a big globe-trotting adventure and the kind of movie that delivers on the fun escapism that I think the world could use more of right now.”

“We’re very proud of the movie, and excited for it to release on Nov. 12 around the world,” he added. “In essence, you’re seeing Black Adam, Deadpool and Wonder Woman in another version on screen. Who doesn’t want to see that?”

Red Notice will be the first Netflix production for both Johnson, 49, and Gadot, 36, though Reynolds, 44, previously worked with the streaming service on 2019’s 6 Underground.

Gadot reunites with Johnson after costarring with him in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, as does writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, whom Johnson worked with on both Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Johnson resumed filming on Red Notice back in September, after recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis alongside his family.

“It’s been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up and running,” Garcia — Johnson’s producing partner and longtime friend, who is the brother of the actor’s ex-wife Dany Garcia — told Variety at the time. “Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100% behind [it].”

“We had finished half the movie and then the pandemic hit, so we re-adjusted what we needed to so we could finish everything on stages and wrap up the movie,” he continued. “We should be done, fingers crossed, probably somewhere around the end of November.”

Big names don’t necessarily make a great movie — but we’ll give it a watch. ‘Red Notice’ drops Nov. 12 on Netflix.