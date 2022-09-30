Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors with NYC Date Night

Dua Lipa might be levitating after her night out on the town with Trevor Noah.

via: Page Six

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah sparked dating rumors Wednesday night with a romantic dinner date in New York City.

The singer-songwriter, 27, and the comedian, 38, were spotted sharing an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

Images from the pair’s outing show them sitting closely next to each other inside the eatery and then going for a stroll afterward. The two were seen walking closely, talking and hugging, with Noah appearing to give Lipa a smooch on the cheek.

The London-born pop star wore a black leather jacket and oversize blue jeans with leopard-print kitten heels, minimal makeup and her long, dark locks down and straight.

The South Africa native matched his date’s vibe, opting for an olive green jacket and slouchy black pants.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Lipa’s last public relationship was with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, fellow model Anwar Hadid, 23.

The two called it quits in December 2021 after more than two years of dating.

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source told People at the time. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

The former flames never publicly rekindled their romance.

Meanwhile, Noah’s last relationship ended this past May. The talk show host and Minka Kelly, 42, had been together since 2020.

“Minka is single now,” a source told People at the time, adding that the actress had “the best attitude” regarding the split.

“She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy,” the source noted.

Another insider close to both Noah and Kelly told the outlet that they had actually “been broken up for a while.”

Trevor definitely has a type.