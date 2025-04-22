Druski Tries To Clear His Name In Diddy Lawsuit By Proving His Humble Beginnings

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Druski has had a long journey to comedic stardom, leading to his blow-up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, his behavior is under scrutiny, and he pointed back to these origins in order to clear his name.

Druski is harkening back to his humble beginnings to defend himself against allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at a 2018 Diddy party — and his measly bank statement is exhibit A.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained phone records and bank statements which squarely place Druski in Georgia, living with his mom, at the time of the alleged incident — and they also show he was far from balling out enough to be anywhere near the other defendants in the lawsuit.

As we reported, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit claiming Diddy, Druski (real name Drew Desbordes) and Odell Beckham Jr. raped her on March 23, 2018, at a party in Northern Cali.

Records also show Druski’s phone made 16 calls on March 23, 2018, all from Georgia. That’s the same day the lawsuit alleges he raped a woman at a party in California. An amended complaint was filed March 13 in federal court in San Francisco. https://t.co/H5kagJmMA9 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 21, 2025

However, Druski’s Bank of America statement from that month show his only source of income at that time came from his mother making Zelle transfers to his account

The records show Druski’s balance ending the period of March 10, 2018 – April 9, 2018 was capped out at just $0.91 cents!!!

He only had enough for the bare essentials … a bite at Mickey D’s and enough gas at to get from point A to A.2.

We’ve also seen Verizon documents showing Druski was under his mother Cheryl’s phone plan and made 16 calls on March 23 — all incoming or outcoming to and from Georgia phone numbers.

Of course, years later, Druski’s career did take off during the COVID-19 pandemic … when his comedic skits regularly started going viral — and he eventually was attending events where he met the likes of Odell and Diddy.

But, a couple years earlier, he was just happy with a few bucks from Mom … so, he could drop $12.13 at Coldstone Creamery.

We’re told these records have been shared with Parham’s attorney, as Druski attempts to get his name dropped from her lawsuit.

via: TMZ