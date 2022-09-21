Drug Overdose Death Rates Are Highest Among Middle-Age Black Men

More bad news for the black and brown communities.

via: BET

According to a new study, middle-aged Black men and American Indians have disproportionately high death rates due to drug overdose.

A report from JAMA Network Open revealed overdose death rates among Black men ages 35 to 64 were higher than any other demographic group in 2021. Additionally, deaths involving fentanyl nearly tripled for middle age Black men between 2018 and 2021. Previously, American Indian and Alaska Native people, from 35 to 64, had the highest rate of overdose deaths in 2018.

For those under 35, white people had the highest rate of overdose deaths in 2018, but from 2018 to 2021 American Indian and Alaska Native people had the highest rate of overdose deaths from 15 to 35.

The study stated: “Findings also suggest the urgent need for education on dangers of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Reducing overdose mortality disparities may include expanding access to naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and treatments for substance use disorders to disproportionately affected populations.”

In July, the CDC reported similar numbers. Overdose fatalities skyrocketed by 44 percent among Black Americans, 39 percent for Native Americans, and just 22 percent in the white population. Researchers also found that Black people had the lowest rate, 8.3 percent, of treatment for substance abuse. White people had the highest rate of previous treatment, at 16.4 percent.