Draya Michele Says She's ‘Struggling to Breathe’ Amid Pregnancy by NBA Star Jalen Green | lovebscott.com

Draya Michele says she’s “struggling to breathe” in the days since announcing her pregnancy.

via Page Six:

“I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans,” the 39-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

“Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe.”

The “Basketball Wives” alum’s message comes nearly a week after she announced she is expecting a baby with the 22-year-old Houston Rockets player.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay !” she captioned an Instagram carousel filled with pics of her growing baby bump last Friday.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades,” she added.

Michele — born Andraya Michele Howard — said she is “overjoyed” to share her love for her baby girl at seven months of pregnancy.

Though the Mint Swim founder did not tag or name her daughter’s father in the post, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma tagged both Green and Michele in his congratulatory comment.

Michele’s pregnancy announcement went viral, as several fans criticized her for getting pregnant by a man who is 17 years younger than her and around the same age as her 21-year-old son, Kniko.

We wish Draya a peaceful and healthy pregnancy.