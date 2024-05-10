Drake’s Toronto Mansion Targeted by Second Intruder in Two Days After Security Guard Wounded in Drive-By Shooting | lovebscott.com

Drake’s home has been the site of two attempted break-ins and a shooting in just one week.

Police said the intruder attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property at around 3:30pm on Thursday before an altercation with security guards occurred ahead of officers arriving at the scene.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was then taken to hospital for treatment. Paramedics told CP24 that the injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not said what charges, if any, will be laid.

The incident happened just one day after another intruder tried to break into Drake’s mansion before they were led away in handcuffs. Police said the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The two intrusions followed a drive-by shooting at the Toronto property, which took place on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they discovered that a security guard, who has not been named, had been shot in the chest and was unconscious.

The guard is understood to have been standing outside the gates in front of the property when he was shot at around 2am. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Officials could not confirm whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting but said that the rapper’s team is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are now trying to work out if the shooting is in any way connected to Drake’s ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kenrick Lamar.

Just days before the shooting, Lamar used an image of Drake’s lavish property in cover art for his new diss track against the rapper.

The Los Angeles-born rapper then created three “diss” tracks about Drake in just 36 hours.

Lamar’s fans have also been engaging in the feud, with several different parts of Drake’s neighbourhood being renamed after Lamar on Google Maps over the weekend.

A representative for Google said: “Our team is constantly monitoring [Google] Maps for suspicious activities. We’re aware of this issue and are actively removing policy-violating contributions.”

The rap battle was sparked by “First Person Shooter”, Drake’s collaboration with J Cole last October, which took aim at Lamar.

In recent weeks, the pair have been trading diss tracks at a rapid rate, with Drake accusing Lamar of domestic violence and Lamar, in turn, accusing Drake of having a secret daughter and being a bully.

In another song, titled “Not Like Us”, released 4 May, Lamar calls Drake a “certified paedophile” and makes multiple references to alleged interactions with younger women.

Toronto Police inspector Paul Krawczyk said it is too early to tell if the feud is related to the shooting.

The Independent has contacted Toronto Police and representatives of Drake for further information.

