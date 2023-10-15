Drake's Son Adonis Drops 'My Man Freestyle' Music Video

Drake’s son, Adonis Graham, has dropped an official music video for the “My Man Freestyle” snippet heard on his dad’s latest album For All The Dogs.

via Complex:

The video was unleashed on Sunday, and finds Adonis linking up with friends for a game of pickup basketball. He also delivers a spirited pep talk, and joins his pops on the podium alongside the newest Raptor Grady Dick.

This version of the song features a second full verse from Adonis, who raps about a litany of subjects, including, of all things, breaking his iPad.

Drake shared a post on Instagram announcing the release of the video, and also wished his son a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” Drizzy captioned his post.

You can check out Adonis’ video below.