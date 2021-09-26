Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Tops Billboard 200 for Third Straight Week

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is staying atop the Billboard 200 chart for the third week in a row.

via Complex:

Billboard reports that the album garnered 171,000 equivalent album units in the past week, made up of 165,000 SEA units, 4,000 album sales, and 2,000 TEA units. It’s been a remarkable run for CLB, which debuted with the year’s biggest week for an album with 613,000 units.

Drizzy’s latest offering is the first rap album of the year to sit atop the chart for three consecutive weeks, the last being Lil Baby’s My Turn, which spent a total of five weeks at No. 1 on the chart last summer.

Only two other albums have occupied the top position for at least three weeks this year; Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever was at No. 1 for three straight weeks, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album for 10 straight weeks.

Lil Nas X’s debut studio album Montero debuted at No. 2 on the chart with 126,000 equivalent album units, 102,000 of which came from SEA units, almost 22,00 from album sales, and just under 3,000 from TEA units.

Nas X seemed to take the news in stride. “Montero already a classic purr,” he tweeted on Friday, in response to a forecast that it would open at No. 2. Montero follows his debut project, the EP 7, which also debuted and peaked at No. 2 in July 2019 with 77,000 units.

You can always count on Drake to do numbers.