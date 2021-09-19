Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Spends A Second Consecutive Week Atop The ‘Billboard’ Albums Chart

In unsurprising fashion, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy posted a huge debut last week. Now, for its second week on the chart, Certified Lover Boy maintains its position at the top.

via: Billboard

The set earned 236,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 16 (down 61%), according to MRC Data. The set opened at No. 1 a week ago with the year’s biggest week for an album, 613,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 25, 2021-dated chart (where Certified Lover Boy holds at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s website on Sept. 21. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Certified Lover Boy’s 236,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 16, SEA units comprise 227,000 units (down 60%, equaling 305.43 million on-demand streams of the album’s 21 tracks), album sales comprise 6,500 (down 86%) and TEA units comprise 2,500 units (down 45%).

Of Drake’s 10 No. 1 albums, Certified is his fourth to spend more than a week atop the list. His other multiple-week chart-toppers are Scorpion (No. 1 for five weeks in 2018), More Life (No. 1 for three weeks in 2017) and Views (No. 1 for 13 weeks in 2016).

Other highlights on this week’s chart include Kanye West’s Donda at No. 2, Kacey Musgraves’ new album Star-Crossed at No. 3, and Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue at No. 5.