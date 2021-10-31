Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Fifth Week

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is continuing to break sales records.

via Complex:

Billboard reports that the Toronto rapper’s latest offering, Certified Lover Boy has once again claimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This is the fifth non-consecutive week that the album has graced the top position. The project sold 74,000 equivalent album units, with 73,000 coming from streaming, less than 1,000 from album sales, and less than 1,000 from track units.

CLB has now equaled the number of weeks at No. 1 as Drake’s previous full-length album, 2018’s Scorpion. Views is the only project that has spent more weeks atop the chart, when it topped the chart for 13 weeks in 2016.

The last time CLB was at No. 1 was Oct. 17, when it sold 94,000 equivalent album units.

Drake’s sixth studio album has been an absolute behemoth, owning the biggest debut of 2021 when it brought in 613,000 equivalent album units. It followed that up with 236,000 units in its second week on the charts, and 171,000 units in its third week.

Elsewhere on the chart, Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain moved from 34 to 6, after the rapper added seven new tracks for an expanded reissue of the album.

Meanwhile. Young Thug’s Punk dropped to No. 7, after it topped the chart in its debut week. Lana Del Rey’s Blue Banisters finished at No. 8, marking her second top 10 album of the year.