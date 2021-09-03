Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Has Already Broken Apple Music’s 2021 Record for Most-Streamed Album in 1 Day

His sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, now holds the title for most-streamed album on Apple Music in a single day in 2021. A rep for Apple Music confirmed it as a global record for the year.

According to Billboard, the figure comes with less than 12 hours logged after the album was released. The final figure will be shared after a full day of tracking by Apple Music. Drake is also now the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 24 hours this year.

Earlier this week, Kanye West earned the 2021 Apple Music record for most-streamed album in a single day in the United States for Donda, which racked up 60 million streams stateside.

Drake’s latest project is a star-studded affair, with the Toronto rapper linking up with the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, and more across 21 songs. He announced his album guest list prior to the release with billboards.

The only people we can see beating Drake’s record are Adele and Beyoncé.