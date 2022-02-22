Huh? Drake's Alleged Stalker Files Restraining Order Against Him

As if this all couldn’t get any stranger, Drake is once again being confronted with legal action from his alleged stalker.

via: Rap-Up

According to court records, obtained by Radar Online, the alleged stalker Mesha Collins has filed a petition for protection in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Collins filed the case on Feb. 18, just days after a judge denied her motion asking to revive her $4 billion lawsuit, in which she claimed Drake defamed her and invaded her privacy by sharing private information on Instagram.

In her lawsuit, she failed to mention that she was arrested and charged with breaking into the rapper’s Los Angeles home in April 2017. After she was released from jail on $100,000 bail, Drake decided against pressing charges because he felt she was struggling with personal issues. Collins has been arrested three times for trespassing on Drake’s property and another 5-6 times for assaulting or spitting on his fans.

Drake has denied that he knew who Collins was prior to the suit. The judge ended up dismissing the lawsuit after Collins failed to respond to Drake’s demand to dismiss.

Weeks later, Collins showed up to court and asked for the dismissal to be vacated because she had been behind bars. Jail records show Collins was arrested for battery against a police officer and released days later.

A judge ultimately ruled that Collins failed to present sufficient evidence and the case was officially closed on Feb. 16.

It is unclear what Collins is now accusing Drake of, but undoubtedly, all will be revealed in soon-to-come court filings. A hearing has reportedly been scheduled for sometime next month.