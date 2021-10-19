Drake Unfollows Kanye West on Instagram as Cold War Continues [Photos]

Drake has apparently unfollowed Kanye West on Instagram after five years. The two industry titans have a complicated history that grew even messier this year as they allegedly battled for album release real estate.

via: Rap-Up

After five years, Drake officially unfollowed Ye on Instagram. On Monday, fans noticed that Champagne Papi dumped his rival on the social media platform. He currently follows 2,620 people and Kanye is no longer one of them, a sign that they are still not on good terms. However, he surprisingly follows the Kanye parody account @KanyeDoingThings.

Drake has officially unfollowed Kanye West on Instagram after 5 years of following: pic.twitter.com/TXypvItu3B — ????????. (@StrappedHH) October 19, 2021

As for Kanye, he doesn’t follow Drake. The majority of the nearly 7,000 people he follows have profile icons that match his all-black Donda album cover.

This happened shortly after it was announced that Kanye had legally changed his name to “Ye” and posted an Instagram photo of his bizarre new haircut with patches of shaved hair.

This is the latest saga in their ongoing feud. Last month, following the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drake leaked Ye’s unreleased André 3000 collaboration, “Life of the Party,” on which Kanye calls out Drake by name.

The OVO boss took shots at Ye on his CLB track “7am on Bridle Path.” “You over there in denial / We not neck and neck / It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct,” raps Drizzy, who also responded to Kanye sharing his home address on Instagram: “Give that address to your driver / Make it your destination / Instead of just a post out of desperation.”

Ye wound up delivering Donda on August 29, while Certified Lover Boy hit streaming platforms on September 3. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks.