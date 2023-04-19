Drake Shirtless Photo Sparks Speculation He’s Had Work Done on His Abs

Drake is not beating those plastic surgery allegations anytime soon.

Yesterday, Drake shared a shirtless towel photo which reignited debate over whether or not the rapper has had cosmetic surgery — specifically around his abs.

“5 min cold plunge for the soul,” he captioned it.

It wasn’t long before the internet began speculating, pointing out the fact that Drake has definition in his abs…and nowhere else.

Does Drake know that people with defined abs usually have other defined muscles too? Like, we know he paid for em, but it’s a wild visual ? https://t.co/SeMycByoVx — Cap'n Black Sparrow (@TheArnold_SoM) April 19, 2023

Drake thinks we haven’t clocked, lipo abs are so obo ??????. Shits so embarrassing. — Finessu The Conquerer. (@IamMunesu) April 19, 2023

Nah.. Drake definitely gotten Lipo w/ abs ! https://t.co/598UxeDnVK — a dolls fantasy world ?? (@gorgeouskenken) April 19, 2023

Nothing about Drake is real. Not his hair, not his abs. Just his music https://t.co/LPNTI1UnVF — NOHO Britt (@_BzNails) April 19, 2023

Drake with the Lipo abs… he really know how to piss me off! — Bri Faiyaz (@briyonnaaa_) April 19, 2023

Who’s gonna tell drake no one will believe his abs are real if his arms don’t match — ??? (@taliahendrixx) April 19, 2023

If Drake did get work done, we’re not shaming him for it. We just wish he would’ve spent more of his millions on better work, that’s all.