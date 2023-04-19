  1. Home
  2. News

Drake Shirtless Photo Sparks Speculation He’s Had Work Done on His Abs

April 19, 2023 5:02 PM PST

Drake is not beating those plastic surgery allegations anytime soon.

Yesterday, Drake shared a shirtless towel photo which reignited debate over whether or not the rapper has had cosmetic surgery — specifically around his abs.

“5 min cold plunge for the soul,” he captioned it.

It wasn’t long before the internet began speculating, pointing out the fact that Drake has definition in his abs…and nowhere else.

 

If Drake did get work done, we’re not shaming him for it. We just wish he would’ve spent more of his millions on better work, that’s all.

Share This Post

Tags:Drake