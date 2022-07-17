Drake Seemingly Confirms He Had an Encounter with Swedish Cops [Photos]

Over the weekend, it was reported that Drake was arrested on marijuana related charges while partying in a club in Sweden.

At the time, Drake’s team denied the reports saying the story wasn’t true — but now Drake’s latest Instagram post is adding some validation to the story.

The rapper posted a series of photos Sunday — one of which was a photo of a print-out he’d been given by Swedish authorities that basically explain his rights.

It’s titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

The print-out explains all of a person’s rights under Swedish law — including the right to know what you’re being detained for and the right to legal counsel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

It’s unclear if he actually got in trouble or if he was just temporarily detained — either way, we’re glad he’s not locked up on some bullsh*t.