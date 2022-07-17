Drake Seemingly Confirms He Had an Encounter with Swedish Cops [Photos]

Over the weekend, it was reported that Drake was arrested on marijuana related charges while partying in a club in Sweden.
At the time, Drake’s team denied the reports saying the story wasn’t true — but now Drake’s latest Instagram post is adding some validation to the story.
The rapper posted a series of photos Sunday — one of which was a photo of a print-out he’d been given by Swedish authorities that basically explain his rights.
It’s titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”
The print-out explains all of a person’s rights under Swedish law — including the right to know what you’re being detained for and the right to legal counsel.
It’s unclear if he actually got in trouble or if he was just temporarily detained — either way, we’re glad he’s not locked up on some bullsh*t.