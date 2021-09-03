Drake Seemingly Calls Out Swizz Beatz on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Song “You Only Live Twice”

On the Certified Lover Boy track “You Only Live Twice” with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, Drake seemingly addresses Swizz directly.

via Complex:

“Unthinkable when I think of the way these n***as been actin’/I never did you nothin’ and you play like we family, huh?/Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love/Not sure where you was tryna send it, it can’t be up/That day you sounded like a bitch, you fancy, huh?”

The lyrics can easily be seen as referring to Swizz’s wife Alicia Keys’ 2010 song “Un-thinkable (I’m Ready),” which Drake wrote and subsequently remixed, and “Fancy,” a track Swizzy wrote, produced, and appeared on for Drake’s 2010 debut Thank Me Later. Drizzy’s “shoot me down” line also seems to nod to remarks Swizz made last year following the leak.

In June 2020, Swizz labeled Drake a “pussy” during an Instagram Live session with Busta Rhymes.

“That kid is a good kid as well,” Swizz said. “He’s not a bad kid, he’s a good kid. He started from different things, we made a hit record together, it’s all love. I just wanna play music. Because my filter is burnt. Because at the end of the day, n***as is pussy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go.”

Busta tried to smooth over the situation and explained to Swizz that the Toronto native wasn’t trying to slight him. “I don’t want to get it misconstrued. He didn’t come to me to make a record with me. He wanted to do [J Dilla’s] beat. Dilla beats. That’s what it was about. That’s all I’m saying.”

Swizz issued an apology that same week in 2020, which is when he made comments about shooting a plane out of the sky, explaining he was “in the wrong space” and “in the wrong energy.”

“My whole energy was based on something that got leaked that you couldn’t put out no matter what the circumstances is,” Swizz said. “But it’s cool. That’s a little kid. That’s a guy. That’s a little guy. … It’s no personal things. … If it was personal we’d shoot your plane out the sky.”

OVO affiliate Chubbs subsequently responded to Swizz on his Instagram Stories, where he dismissed the apology and threw the producer’s insult back in his face. “@therealswizz We Don’t Need No Apology,” Chubbs wrote. “It’s Clear You’d Don’t Like Us So Act That Same When You See Us. Pussy.”

