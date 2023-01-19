Drake Says He's Learned That Places Always Have 'Clean' Private Bathrooms 'They Refuse to Show You'

Drake has some bathroom-related ‘truths’ to share with everyone.

via People:

The Canadian wordsmith, 36, posted a promise on his Instagram Story on Thursday that he’d start being truthful during the new year — before sharing a mini statement about public and private restrooms.

“Gonna start using 2023 to tell you my truths,” Drizzy began his declaration.

“I have seen more staff and private bathrooms than anybody ever…whenever you are waiting in line to use the bathroom just know there’s an amazing clean private room that they refuse to show you,” Drake confessed to his Instagram followers.

While it’s unclear exactly what prompted the Certified Lover Boy to share his love/hate relationship with restrooms, he’s also been using social media to tease his upcoming Apollo Theatre shows this weekend as a “a trip down memory lane” — perhaps to the days when Drizzy wasn’t seeing many private potties.

Um…okay.