Drake Says His ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album Will be Out by End of Summer [Video]

Drake’s upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, is by far the most anticipated album of 2021.

via: Revolt

During a short interview at the Ultimate Rap League’s Night of Main Events XI (NOME XI) event yesterday (June 12), the 6ix God confirmed that his Certified Lover Boy album, which would be his first LP since 2018’s Scorpion, would be out by the end of the summer. He did so after being asked whether he’ll be able to attend the upcoming Reed Dollaz versus Murda Mook rap battle. After Tsu Surf told Drake that the battle will be at the end of the summer, Drizzy confirmed that he’ll be able to attend, letting loose a news gem in the process.

“Yeah, my album will be out by then,” Drake said at the time. Unfortunately, he didn’t have anymore details to unload.

Drake’s latest reveal is just the latest in what’s been a series of tidbits that have been reported about his album over the last couple of years. This past February, it was reported that Drizzy planned to drop his album in April, but obviously, that never happened. Before that, he said himself that he planned to drop his new LP in January 2021, but as a result of his knee surgery and subsequent recovery, he put aside that plan.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote in a January Instagram story. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

While Drizzy hasn’t dropped an official album in three years, he’s still served up new tunes for fans. Back in June 2019, he dropped off a two-song EP called the Best in the World Pack. The next year, he unloaded Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a mixtape filled with tracks that didn’t make the cut for his new album. Then, this past March, he dropped Scary Hours 2, a three-song EP with features from Rick Ross and Lil Baby. If his latest project is any indication, Certified Lover Boy will definitely be worth the wait.

See Drake’s reveal for yourself at the 15:08 mark below. Listen to Drake’s feature on Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green” when you’re done.

Come on Drake, give the people what they want.