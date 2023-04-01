Drake Samples Kim Kardashian Talking About Divorcing Kanye West in New Song 'Rescue Me'

Drake dropped a new song featuring what some are considering yet another dig at foe Kanye West.

Drake premiered the still-unreleased track during an appearance on The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio on Friday.

Halfway through the song, which has since arrived online, it cuts out to feature a conversation Kim had with Kris Jenner on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ referencing her decision to divorce Kanye

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” Kim says in the clip, while Kris agrees with what she’s saying.

It’s a very interesting decision on Drake’s part to include that particular quote from Kanye’s ex-wife. Kanye’s been rather quiet lately — the last thing we need is for Drake to stir him back up.

Listen to the song below.