Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’

Drake and Meek Mill are on great terms despite once being famously at odds.

On Monday night, Drake reunited with Meek during his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour stop in Philly.

via VIBE:

The Canadian hitmaker kicked off the show on a high note by entering the Wells Fargo arena alongside his former nemesis and longtime collaborator.

In clips that surfaced on social media, the pair is seen walking towards the stage, with Meek trailing slightly behind as Drake leads the way. While Meek didn’t perform during the show, Drake, who accredited his mended relationship with the Dreamchaser to his “evolution as a man,” declared “this might be the most important show of the tour” in acknowledgement of his presence.

Check out the clip below.

Meek Mill walked out tonight with Drake during Night 1 in Philadelphia ? ?: @WellsFargoCtr pic.twitter.com/YzznGOpldh — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 1, 2023