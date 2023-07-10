Drake Responds to Salma Hayek’s Sexy IG Video Celebrating 25 Million Followers: 'Let's Get Her to 50M ASAP'

Drake’s thing for older women is back and he apparently has his sights set on Salma Hayek.

via Complex:

The Oscar-nominated 56-year-old took to her Instagram to show off water exercises as she sported a bikini and flaunted her curves and youthful appeal. She thanked fans for helping her reach 25M followers on the platform.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she penned. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all. I hate exercising—but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.”

The Lana Del Rey-soundtracked post gained over 2.1 million likes, with endless comments from fans and friends, including one from 36-year-old Drizzy.

“Let’s get her to 50M asap,” Drake encouraged everyone, clearly ready for more.

Salma’s been that girl — and Drake needs to leave her alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)