Drake Responds To Joe Budden Over His Criticism Of ‘For All The Dogs’: You Have Failed At Music [Photo + Video]

Joe Budden thinks Drake should hang out with people his own age while criticizing Drizzy’s lyrics on his For All the Dogs album.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), a video surfaced on social media of Joe Budden critiquing Drake’s For All the Dogs album on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In his diatribe, the veteran podcaster took issue with Drizzy name-dropping young people like popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat (on “First Person Shooter”). Joe suggested that Drizzy hang out with people his own age.

“He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album,” he said. “You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as.”

“I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people,” he continued. “He’s rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain’t trying to rap for me. I can accept that.”

Joe Budden GOES IN on Drake's For All The Dogs album ? "I don't give a fuck about you & Kai Cenat" "This is like Yachty rapping… I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people" Joe Budden Podcast Episode 664 pic.twitter.com/IjDvZdK3Hc — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 7, 2023

Not one to take a slight, Drake promptly responded back. Taking to the comment section of

Akademiks page.

Drake responds on IG to Joe Budden’s critique on ‘For All The Dogs’?? pic.twitter.com/2M2Pu5Cuyf — Wost? (@mosthiphop) October 7, 2023

@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you. I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.