Drake Reportedly Spent $1M at a Strip Club the Night After the Astroworld Tragedy [Video]

One day after rapper Drake performed at the deadly Astroworld festival in Houston he apparently went to the strip club and dropped a ton of cash to make himself feel better.

The Canadian rapper left about $1 million on the floor of the Area 29 strip club in Houston, according to Toronto’s BlogTo.

Ecstatic women are seen scooping up the cash in a Nov. 9 social media video posted by the rapper’s friend, DJ Akademiks. When a man prompted them to say, “Thanks, Drake,” all said in unison: “Thanks Drake!”

A since-deleted post from the club obtained by The Sun also noted Drake’s presence, citing his Instagram handle @champagnepapi.

“Thank u @champagnepapi @roddyricch @dontoliver @ubk.ent @lira_galore @realberniceburgos @realamarie @kayykilo @turkeyleghut @bookedbymolo last night vibes was on point GRAND FINALE TONIGHT SUNDAY FUNDAY,” the club wrote.

It took Drake three days to issue his first public remarks on the “devastating tragedy” at Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote on Instagram alongside an image of himself on his knees praying.

Travis Scott, who also performed at the Scott’s Astroworld Festival, was said to have been in tears and laying low with Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott.

Drake is a regular at the club and is believed to have also visited in the days before the tragedy.

More than 100 lawsuits have already been filed against Scott, Drake and concert promoter LiveNation.

Drake’s representative did not respond to the Sun for comment.

We’re not saying Drake shouldn’t have gone to the strip club, but it probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do considering everything that’s going on.

