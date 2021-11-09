Drake Releases First Statement About Astroworld 2021 Festival Tragedy [Photos]

Drake is grieving for those impacted by Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Friday night.

via: Pitchfork

Drake, who made a surprise appearance with Travis Scott at Astroworld Festival 2021 in Houston, released his first public statement on Monday night regarding the November 5 tragedy. Eight people died and many others were injured at the event.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Drake’s statement follows some words shared by Scott in the aftermath of the event. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Travis Scott said in his initial statement on November 6. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” In a subsequent Instagram Story video (viewed by Pitchfork) he said that he was “working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

Both Scott and Drake have been sued over Astroworld 2021. Scott has promised that all tickets from the event will be refunded and has said that he plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

The incident began when the Astroworld crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a press conference following the tragic event. He added that the festival’s on-site medical units were “quickly overwhelmed” following the crowd surge. Astroworld 2021 was meant to continue for a second night on November 6, but was canceled following the tragedy.

Since the incident, however, at least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott over the mass casualty incident, the Houston Chronicle reported.