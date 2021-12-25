Drake Posts Adorable Video of Son Adonis on Christmas Eve [Photo + Video]

Drake is clearly in the Christmas spirit.

via: Complex

On Christmas Eve, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a video of himself horsing around with his 4-year-old son, Adonis. The black-and-white clip shows Drake on the floor as the child rolls around and over him while giggling uncontrollably.

“I’m gonna get up, I’m gonna out of this,” Drake says, as he lifts himself up and lets out a laugh.

“Merry Christmas From The Gang ???”, the Certified Lover Boy artist captioned the post.

Drake, who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, spoke about fatherhood in a 2020 interview on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne.

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” Drake said at the time. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket… I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Brussaux also shared a photo of her and Adonis celebrating the holidays together. The picture, posted on Christmas Eve, shows the two rocking holiday-themed robes and included the caption: “Did you leave milk and cookies for Santa? We did ??? Merry Christmas everyone.”

The Holidays are the best when you are young, and it’s clear that Adonis will grow up with a ton of fond memories.