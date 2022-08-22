Drake Is Officially Shazam’s All-Time Most Searched Artist

Drake has already taken the mantle as the king of several digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and more. Now, he’s adding king of a popular song recognition app to his seemingly never-ending list of accolades.

via: Complex

To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Shazam, the service released a comprehensive list of noteworthy moments throughout its history, such as the most Shazamed song by genre, the first-ever Shazamed song, and more. According to Shazam, Drake is officially the most Shazamed artist of all-time with over 350 million Shazams across songs he has either been on or featured. His most popular track with more than 17 million Shazams is “One Dance.”

Drake’s latest accomplishment comes after the Toronto rapper celebrated the moment he officially “got more slaps than The Beatles” last week. His DJ Khaled collab “Staying Alive” became his 30th song to reach the top five on Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the previous mark held by The Beatles for 55 years. In his Stories, the Toronto native posted a shrug emoji under a photo of an empty plate with “Just another celebration” written on it.

Drake also recently appeared on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, where he discussed the possibility of retiring from music. “I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” he said. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

Drake’s remark about wanting to challenge himself musically was in regards to the polarizing response to his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind earlier this year, which he later addressed by declaring, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet.”

“That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up,” he continued. “We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”