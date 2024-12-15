Drake Lookalike Contest Takes Place in Toronto, Rapper Offers $10k Reward

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Drake’s hopping on a trend to wrap up a pretty rough year — his hometown showed out for a look-alike contest that had to boost his ego, while also putting $10,000 in one lucky fan’s pocket.

Anthony Po, originator of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition which featured a humble $50 reward, unknowingly started a trend of copycat contests. It’s only right that the next victim be the 6 God himself, and the competition was pretty good.

As you can see in a video posted by Po (who arrived dressed as Adonis, Drake’s son), there’s a Drake for everyone. From “Ozempic Drake” to “Girl Drake,” there was fun for the whole family. Sadly, no BBL Drizzy to be found.

It’s all in good fun, and the contest even got the blessing of Drake himself. He reposted several clips of the tomfoolery on Instagram, captioning a recap video with “I love this city.”

Per TMZ, the Saturday’s winner was Makayla Chambers as girl Drizzy.

The real winner, though, might be Drake’s bruised ego, coming off his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar … which, as you know, Drake lost handily when K. Dot dropped “Not Like Us.”

Months later, that epic defeat prompted Drake to file a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, his own record label, alleging the company plotted a “pay for play” scheme to boost the popularity of Kendrick’s hit.

