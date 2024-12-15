Home > NEWS

Drake Lookalike Contest Takes Place in Toronto, Rapper Offers $10k Reward

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Drake’s hopping on a trend to wrap up a pretty rough year — his hometown showed out for a look-alike contest that had to boost his ego, while also putting $10,000 in one lucky fan’s pocket.

Anthony Po, originator of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition which featured a humble $50 reward, unknowingly started a trend of copycat contests. It’s only right that the next victim be the 6 God himself, and the competition was pretty good.

As you can see in a video posted by Po (who arrived dressed as Adonis, Drake’s son), there’s a Drake for everyone. From “Ozempic Drake” to “Girl Drake,” there was fun for the whole family. Sadly, no BBL Drizzy to be found.

Advertisement

It’s all in good fun, and the contest even got the blessing of Drake himself. He reposted several clips of the tomfoolery on Instagram, captioning a recap video with “I love this city.”

Advertisement

Per TMZ, the Saturday’s winner was Makayla Chambers as girl Drizzy.

The real winner, though, might be Drake’s bruised ego, coming off his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar … which, as you know, Drake lost handily when K. Dot dropped “Not Like Us.”

Months later, that epic defeat prompted Drake to file a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, his own record label, alleging the company plotted a “pay for play” scheme to boost the popularity of Kendrick’s hit.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

BoxLunch Speaks Out After Disney Influencer Dominique Brown Died at Its Event

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Billie Eilish Gets Hit in the Face withA Bracelet While Singing ‘What Was I Made For?’ During Arizona Concert

By: Walker
NEWS

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Now Open to Return for a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot: ‘We Need Those Heroes, I Think, More So Than Ever’

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Yachty Ditches Braids, Debuts His New Haircut At Rolling Loud Miami 2024

By: Walker
NEWS

ABC News Settles Donald Trump’s Defamation Suit for $15 Million

By: Walker
NEWS

Chris Rock Jokes ‘No One Would Care’ About Luigi Mangione if He Looked Like Jonah Hill in ‘SNL’ Monologue

By: Walker
NEWS

Colorado Two-Way Star Travis Hunter Wins Heisman Trophy as College Football’s Top Player

By: Walker
NEWS

Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After He Was ‘Hit’ in His Mouth with Glass During Birthday Dispute: ‘They Try to Bring You Darkness’

By: Walker
NEWS

Ohio Mom Asks ‘How Do You Pick Which Kid to Save’ After Daughter, 21, and Son, 20, Both Shot

By: Walker
NEWS

Jamie Foxx Allegedly Involved In Fight At Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills During Birthday Dinner

By: Walker