Drake Leaks Kanye’s André 3000 Collab “Life of the Party” Amid Their Ongoing Feud

Drake has taken another shot in the never-ending feud against Kanye West.

While both artists beat the leaks and delivered massive projects of brand-new material this past week—well, except Kanye who played his to a stadium full of fans three times—one leak made waves online Saturday morning, and there was no certified love involved.

Drizzy was hosting a guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio early Saturday when he took things to a new level, premiering an unreleased Kanye and André 3000 song titled “Life of the Party,” which not only features a personal and rare verse from the OutKast legend, but also some pretty direct shots from ’Ye.

The track, which ’Ye previously teased this week during his trip to Berlin, seemingly features bars about the cryptic group text that had fans talking weeks back, as Yeezy raps, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” Shortly after he adds: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’” There’s also an unfortunate “where’s my motherfuckin’ red hat?”

Also in the track, West raps that he “made 808s so he’s everyone dad, know he ever gets sad,” and mentions longtime collaborator CyHi, sharing that “CyHi told me to my face that ‘Sicko Mode’ was his biggest song/Well go on, ’cause Donda was the best ghostwriter I ever had.” Another line hears ’Ye seemingly tell Travis Scott—as he uses the nickname “Trav”—to “smile for these white people if you want.”

3 Stacks, on the other hand, uses his opening verse to have a heartfelt conversation with Donda West, which fans are already pointing to as one of the strongest verses off Donda, despite not making the cut.

Around the time of the leak, Drizzy also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing next to a car, with the caption “Waste removal.” The rest of his radio takeover included the premiering of two new tracks, including a remix of Playboi Carti’s “One Day” and a song called “Mention Me” with Rema.

Now there’s nothing to do but wait and see what Kanye has to say about the leak, or to Drake evidently dissing him on Certified Lover Boy track “7am on Bridle Path.”

