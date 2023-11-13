Drake And J. Cole Announced The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ For 2024

Earlier this year, Drake announced that J. Cole would have a guest feature on his next album, that being For All The Dogs. The album arrived last month, and as promised, the world received that collaboration through “First Person Shooter.” The record was their first song together since the 2013 loosie “Jodeci Freestyle,” which eventually found a home on Drake’s 2019 compilation Care Package. “First Person Shooter” would go on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it turns out that it’s not the only collaboration Drake and J. Cole have for fans.

via: Billboard

On Monday morning (Nov. 13), the 6 God revealed the dates for his upcoming 2024 U.S. run titled It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?, which will feature support from J. Cole on most dates.

The 22-date run of show presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Live Nation will feature a number of back-to-back arena dates, kicking off with two gigs at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Jan. 18 and 19. The run will then double-up in New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus before winding down with a show at The Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

The 2024 dates will follow on the heels of Drake’s recently completed It’s All A Blur tour, which found the rapper playing 50 sold-out arena dates across North American in the summer and fall in support of his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. Tickets for the tour will be available starting with the Cash App card presale beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 15), followed by a general onsale beginning Friday (Nov. 17) starting at 11 a.m. local time here.

Check out the dates for Drake’s It’s All a blur Tour – Big As The What? below.

Jan. 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

Jan. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center – San Antonio

Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

March 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole