Drake Confirms That ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is Done + Will Be Out Soon [Video]

The wait for Drake’s highly-anticipated sixth album Certified Lover Boy is nearly over. The Toronto rapper has kept fans waiting for the project’s release for the better part of a year.

via: Hot97

The news of the album by Sound 42 where the OVO rapper gave everyone an update. He said, “Album’s cooked. Looking forward to delivering it to you.”

Drake continued, “I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone’s locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend. And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, ‘cause I know you’re listening, don’t trouble people’s kids, don’t bother people’s soul. Know what I’m sayin’?”

He would go on to say that the “Certified Lover Boy is on the way. And that’s for anyone in the way.”

Drake says “Certified Lover Boy” is cooked. pic.twitter.com/nyYHDFeg7O — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 31, 2021

This comes after Drake revealed the project was in the mixing stage earlier this month. “You know Uncle Drake’s on his way back home to mix the album,” he said on a July 9 edition of the Fri Yiy Friday show.

Are you ready for this album?