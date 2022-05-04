Drake Claps Back at Troll for Making Ghostwriting Joke About Son Adonis, Follows Wife on IG: ‘She’s Prob Miserable’ [Photos + Video]

Somebody take Drake’s phone.

via: Complex

Drake issued a swift response to a troll who made a ghostwriting-focused joke about his four-year-old son Adonis.

The mini-debacle began with Drake commenting on an Instagram post from @lethalshooter about Tee Morant and LaVar Ball.

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” the troll said in reaction to Drake’s commentary on supportive fathers, prompting a since-made-viral rebuttal from the Certified Lover Boy artist.

Bro this Nigga drake a menace ?? pic.twitter.com/GkK1XjoEpW — chris (@christiansbird) May 4, 2022

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” he wrote.

Apparently Drake indeed proceeded to follow the woman in question, as relayed via a subsequent Instagram Stories update.

Drake’s “I just followed your girl” proclamation comes amid coverage of a new deal with Universal Music Group reported by Variety to potentially be worth as much as $400 million, maybe more. In April, Drake reunited with Future for a pair of features on the Freebandz founder’s ninth studio album I Never Liked You.

This week, Drake was confirmed as among the features on Jack Harlow’s new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, due this Friday. The 6 God—who has yet to acknowledge a certain individual’s repeated requests for a “Summer Games” sequel—is set to appear on the track “Churchill Downs.” Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne are also featured on the album, which marks Harlow’s follow-up to the 2020 release Thats What They All Say.