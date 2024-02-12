Drake Celebrates Winning Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl: 'I Won A Million Dollars' | lovebscott.com

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, rap superstar Drake cashed in on a $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

via: Complex

After placing a $1.15 million bet on Stake for the Kansas City Chiefs to win it all in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers and saying “can’t bet against the Swifties,” Drizzy was rewarded with a million dollar win.

He wasn’t at the game, but he went on Instagram Stories afterwards to celebrate with some crepes on a broken plate.

“Thank you see ya when I see ya,” he said to Stake co-founder Ed Craven in text form.

“I won a million dollars,” he also said. According to Bleacher Report, he won $2.3 million on the original $1.15 million bet.

The Drake Curse doesn’t always happen, but it hit his hometown Toronto Blue Jays this offseason after they failed to sign superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The Drake Curse also struck at UFC 297 in Toronto after Drizzy lost a $700K bet placed on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight championship bout. Du Plessis ended up winning in a split decision.