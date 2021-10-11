Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ Fourth Birthday: ‘More Life Kid’ [Photos]

Can you believe it has already been four years since Drake (quietly) welcomed his son Adonis into the world?

Adonis celebrated his 4th birthday over the weekend and Drake threw together what appeared to be a super fun party filled with racing, Bugs Bunny, and more.

Commemorating the occasion on social media, the Certified Lover Boy artist made a More Life reference when sharing a photo with his and Sophie Brussaux’s son. Behind them was a racing-themed backdrop, complete with the occasion-signifying phrase “Adonis races into 4” in an appropriately stylized font.

In another pic, this time taken in what appears to be a photo booth, Drake and Adonis are seen giving the camera a smile. Offset, Jerry Lorenzo, Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Summer Walker, and Fat Joe were among those who later hopped into the comments to also with Adonis a happy birthday.

Check out some moments from the party via Drake’s IG below.

