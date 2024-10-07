Home > NEWS

Drake Calls Out Fake Friends Who ‘Switched Up’ Amid Beef with Kendrick Lamar [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 25 mins ago

Aubrey Graham shared a warning about fake friends who may “switch up” and “try to stab you in the back” amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Drake, 37, was seen taking the mic to share his thoughts at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party held in Toronto on Saturday, October 5. Video footage of the moment was shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 6.

In the clip, the “Hotline Bling” rapper, who is believed to have feuded with Lamar, also 37, since as far back as 2013, shares a warning with the crowd regarding fake friends. It comes after Drake recently told Us Weekly that despite rumors, he did not attempt to stop Lamar from playing the diss track, “Not Like Us,” at the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

“My real friends are definitely in the building. But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up,” Drake is heard saying in the video. “They might move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again.”

Drake concluded his message, “That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself,” before launching into a rendition of Beyonce’s, “Me, Myself and I.”

via: US Weekly

