Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest [Photo + Video]

Though he’s had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake’s annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians.

Addressing the crowd at Toronto venue History on Thursday night (July 28) as part of his All Canadian All Stars event, Drake told fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”

He added: “This is my first girlfriend I’ve ever had in my life coming to the stage. A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart.”

“This is the first girlfriend I ever had in my life”

When Chanté — who is long speculated to be the Kiki mentioned in Drake’s 2016 hit “In My Feelings” — walked out, the crowd went wild as the old flames embraced. Chanté performed a few of her hits, then took to Instagram to echo the love Drake expressed on stage.

“Legendary Nights in Toronto,” she began. “I’ve never seen the city come together like that! It was everything. A dream only @champagnepapi could make true. The most heartfelt & meaningful introduction I’ve ever had. Aubs I love u for life. And @djcharlieb I am so MFN proud of you.”

She continued: “I’ve been watching you put in that work since 2004 and the All Canadian North Stars show was the perfect full circle moment. Performing songs I dropped in my teen years and hearing you sing all the words, made my soul so happy. Such a beautiful memory I will cherish forever.

“Toronto you have been riding for me since the very beginning and I am so grateful for the love. Also special shout out to everyone at the very beginning of my career who literally broke these records and are the reason my mama has certified plaques in her crib lol DJ Scott Boogie, DJ Starting from Scratch, DJ X, Mark Strong & Jemini, Flow & Kiss FM, DJ Duece, Hadi & so many other important people. I love you. From immature kids to entrepreneur kids!!”

After announcing October World Weekend back in June, the massive Canadian weekend went off almost without a hitch. Drake brought out a plethora of Canadian icons for the All Canadian North Stars performance, including Nelly Furtado, K-os, Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, Saukrates, Glenn Lewis, Jully Black and Maestro Fresh Wes.

However, a highly-anticipated Young Money reunion didn’t go down as planned on Monday (August 1) because Drake ended up testing positive for COVID.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” Drake wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday (August 1). “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

OVO fans were also treated to a concert from Chris Brown and Lil Baby at the Budweiser Stage on Friday (July 29) as part of their One Of Them Ones Tour, and Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo was even unveiled as the newest member of Quality Control Music.

