Drake Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar Diss With A Speech At His Concert [Video] | lovebscott.com

Social media erupted Friday after rapper Kendrick Lamar potentially dissed Drake and J. Cole in a new song from Future and Metro Boomin’s new joint album, reigniting a decade-long rap beef.

via: HotNewHipHop

Overall, Lamar delivers some scathing bars about the “Big 3” and how he sees himself as the GOAT. He is tired of being lumped in with Drake and J. Cole, and as a result, we got a scathing verse. However, fans are now putting the honus on Drizzy to respond with full force.

Well, throughout the weekend, it seemed as though Drake was actively avoiding the drama. However, at his most recent concert, he decided to surprise fans by walking out to Future’s song “My Savages.” It was a unique display of pettiness that will certainly spawn a few debates. However, Drizzy actually had more to say on the situation. In the video clip below, you can see a speech that Drake gave during the show. Within this speech, he refused to call out anyone by name. That said, it was very obvious what he was addressing.

Drake officially addresses all the 15 opps who linked up against him “I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**ga that could ever f*ck with me on this Earth” pic.twitter.com/O11ohU2pax — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 25, 2024

“I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**ga that could ever f*ck with me on this Earth,” he said. The statement itself is ambiguous on whether or not he will deliver a response. Of course, fans would love for Drizzy to drop a track taking aim at Kendrick. This would spawn one of the biggest rap beefs we have seen in quite some time. For now, however, we will just have to wait and see.