Drake ‘BBL Drizzy’ Halloween Costume for Sale by Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova has it’s finger on the pulse with it’s Drake Halloween costume. As Twitter user itsavibe shared on Thursday (Oct. 3), the website is selling a “BBL Booty” costume prop – a presumed callback to Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” diss. In addition, the model showcasing the item, a literal butt pad, wore an outfit similar to Drake’s from the “8AM in Charlotte” video, complete with colorful hair clips and a hoodie with “Papi” adorned on the front.

Fashion Nova makes fun of Drake in their listing of a BBL Booty Halloween costume butt pad available for $23.99 pic.twitter.com/Fo7f7gZA7z — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 3, 2024

Drake’s alleged “BBL” procedure was a constant point of mockery during the first half of the year. It was something that Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross hammered home on their respective diss tracks.

Metro Boomin dropped the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental as a response to Drake during the latter’s rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and others. On “Push Ups,” the OVO head honcho rapped, “Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga.”

“BBL Drizzy” quickly went viral after scores of artists created songs using the beat, which sampled an AI-generated track created by King Willonius. Notably, Drake briefly hopped on the instrumental during his “U My Everything” collaboration with Sexyy Red.

Drake did deny getting work done in a text exchange with his mom in which he joked: “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad we’ll handle it.”