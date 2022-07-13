Drake Announces October World Weekend Event f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Others

Drake is bringing some fun to his hometown of Toronto this October.

via Complex:

After teasing something “big” for his hometown of Toronto, the OVO boss took to Instagram to announce October World Weekend—a three-day event that will reunite Young Money’s biggest stars. Drizzy shared a preliminary lineup that included everyone from Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj to Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

October World Weekend will kick off at the end of this month, coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of OVO Fest.

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND ? I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” he wrote, “but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

October World Weekend will go down on July 29-28 as well as Aug. 1. Tickets for the event will be available Friday at Ticketmaster.

Stay tuned as more details about OWW and the OVO Fest Tour become available.

The announcement comes less than a month after Drake unleashed his surprise studio album Honestly, Nevermind. Though it received mixed reviews from critics and fans, the project ultimately debuted atop the Billboard 200 and marked Drake’s 11th No. 1 project in the United States.

Shortly after Honestly, Nevermind’s release, Drake seemingly defended the dance-heavy album in a video that circulated online.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do,” he said, while his “Calling My Name” track played in the background. “We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

See the announcement below.

