Drake Adds More Date to It's All A Blur Tour Due to High Demand

The demand for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour tickets is so high, they’ve added a slew of extra dates. After fans trying to get in on the presale complained of high ticket prices, the two rappers announced 12 new shows on the tour to alleviate the pressure as the general sale opens up.

via: HipHopDX

Following rumors earlier this year, the 6 God made the tour announcement official on Monday (March 13) by sharing a cinematic trailer on Instagram, and confirmed the Her Loss pair would head out on a 29-date arena run.

The tour kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans and swings through cities including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, before wrapping up on September 5 in Glendale, Arizona.

Additional shows have now been announced, with second stops in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Thirds shows have also been scheduled at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Inglewood’s Kia Forum, bringing the tour to a massive 42 shows across North America this summer.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 17) at 12 p.m. local time via Drake’s official website. However, fans were already infuriated by the cost of the Cash App Card and Sprite presales, which began on Wednesday (March 15).

“These Drake ticket prices are outrageous,” one person tweeted, while another referenced Chris Brown giving fans lap dances on stage by writing: “Drake concert tickets are 1k??? he better chris brown me on dat stage.”

Fans were similarly shocked after Beyoncé announced her high-priced tickets for her Renaissance Tour, which kicks off in Sweden on May 10.

Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour comes in support of their joint album Her Loss, which dropped last November and featured appearances from Travis Scott, Birdman, Lil Yachty and more.

Check out the full list of It’s All A Blur Tour dates below:

Jun 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Jun 19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jun 21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jun 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Jun 24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jun 25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Jun 28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Jun 29 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

Jul 01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jul 02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jul 05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul 06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul 08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul 09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

Jul 11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Jul 15 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

Jul 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

Jul 23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Jul 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul 28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Jul 29 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

Jul 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug 01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

Aug 12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug 13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug 15 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Aug 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Aug 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Aug 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sep 05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

*New shows