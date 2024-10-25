Drake Addresses His Doubters In Defiant Message On 38th Birthday

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Drake has sent a defiant message to those who have written him off following his perceived defeat to Kendrick Lamar in their high-profile beef.

Drizzy posted a photo on Instagram featuring him and his mother at the celebration, each holding a stack of cash. The 6 God said in the caption, “They pictured me dead but that was just imagination. one more year pon dem.” Drake’s message unmistakably conveys that he remains unfazed by those who dismissed him. In his ’20 vs. 1? showdown with Kendrick, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and others, the Toronto native indicates he’s poised to silence his critics and reclaim his throne.

Notably, one rapper who stood by Drizzy throughout his rap feud was Sexyy Red, who posted a special birthday wish for him on Instagram. She stated, “Happy Birthday to one of the nicest most humblest person I kno [heart hands emojis] LOVE U BD ENJOY YO MONTH [red tear drop emoji] [confetti emoji].” Her post celebrated the surprising friendship that has flourished between her and Drake over the past year, including a heartfelt shot of him cradling her pregnant belly and another moment where he kisses her cheek.

Drake hosted his 38th birthday with a lively bash in Houston, Texas, on the evening of October 23rd. Clips from the celebration revealed Drizzy toasting with his parents, Dennis and Sandra Graham, while a stunning “1986” sparkling cake—paying homage to his birth year—was brought out. In a separate video, the birthday celebrant was spotted at a Houston strip club, where he reportedly showered over $50,000 in cash on the patrons.

In honor of his birthday, Drake treated fans to complimentary meals at Dave’s Hot Chicken, the restaurant he co-owns. This generous gesture was available at all locations of the fast-food chain, marking the third consecutive year the rap icon has partnered with the brand for a birthday giveaway of free chicken.

