Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At No. 1, Ending Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Reign

Drake has notched the 12th No. 1 album of his career with Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage, who now has three No. 1 albums.

via: Billboard

Her Loss launches with 404,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 10, according to Luminate. Streaming activity drove the bulk of that sum, to the tune of 513.56 million on-demand official streams of its 16 tracks.

Her Loss is the 12th No. 1 for Drake and the third leader for 21 Savage. Drake now solely has the third-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, since the list began publishing on a regular weekly basis in March of 1956. Ahead of him are only The Beatles, with a record 19 No. 1s and Jay-Z with 14. Drake was previously tied with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift, each with 11 No. 1s on the Billboard 200.

Her Loss was announced on Oct. 22 and then-slated for an Oct. 28 release. On Oct. 26, its release was postponed to Nov. 4. The set was released via streaming services and as an album download via digital retailers. A physical release for the set on CD or any other format has not been announced.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Nov. 19, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Tuesday (Nov. 15). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Her Loss’ 404,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 391,000 (equaling 513.56 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 12,000 and SEA units comprise 1,000.

Biggest US streaming weeks in history: 1. Scorpion (745.92M)

2. Certified Lover Boy (743.67M)

3. Midnights (549.26M)

4. Her Loss (513.56M) pic.twitter.com/7JqmtPwwAn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2022