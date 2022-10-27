Drake And 21 Savage Delay Their Album ‘Her Loss’ After The Producer Noah ’40’ Shebib Got COVID [Photo]

After joining forces on “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake and 21 Savage announced their collaborative album, Her Loss, slated for release on Oct. 28.

Wednesday night (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.

“Our brother @OVO40 got COVID while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon.”

Earlier this week, Hits Daily Double reported via “inside sources” that the album “was as much of a surprise to Republic brass as it was the artist’s fans” when it was announced last Saturday afternoon (Oct. 22).

The news of Her Loss came via a music video for Drizzy and 21’s most recent collab, “Jimmy Cooks,” which featured the message “HER LOSS – ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE – OCTOBER 28, 2022” across the screen around the clip’s halfway point.

“Jimmy Cooks” is the exit track on Drake’s most recent album, Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped earlier this year to less-than-favorable reviews. The A-list MC caught backlash for the record’s predominate focus on house music, as he dropped it without revealing that it wasn’t a hip-hop release.

The day after Honestly, Nevermind dropped, Drake responded to those critiquing the album. “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” he said in an IG video. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind now sits as the fourth-highest sales debut from a rapper this year, following Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Future’s I Never Liked You and Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me.