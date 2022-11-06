Drake And 21 Savage Continue Their Fake Promotional Cycle With A Parody ‘SNL’ Performance Of ‘On BS’ [Video]

It’s possible that Drake and 21 Savage‘s press rollout for their collaborative album Her Loss, which dropped Friday (November 4), is more entertaining than the actual music: a spoof Howard Stern interview, a fake Vogue cover, a faux NPR Tiny Desk, and now a parody SNL performance.

The pair were introduced by Michael B. Jordan, who would make a pretty good SNL host. Drake himself has hosted SNL twice, and been a musical guest three times.

The setup looks pretty convincing while they break into the “On BS” flow.

Check out the video below.