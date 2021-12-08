Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Accuses Mogul Of Spending $7 Million A Month, Demands Trial Over Prenup Not Be Postponed

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a messy one. While the former couple separated and were legally divorced in 2020, their legal battle surrounding their prenuptial agreement rages on today.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole is asking the court to deny Dre’s request to stay their upcoming trial. The former couple is fighting over their prenuptial agreement and whether it is valid.

Nicole admits to signing a prenup before getting hitched in 1996 but claims her ex tore it up years into the marriage. Dre denies ever tearing it up and is demanding it be enforced in court.

The issue is a big deal given Dre’s estate is worth an estimated $1 billion. Nicole claims she only has $1 million in the bank and is drowning in legal fees.

In the past couple of weeks, Nicole has been demanding Dre be ordered to cough up $4 million to help her pay her lawyers. She believes he has an unfair advantage at the moment due to him having hundreds of millions at his disposable.

In newly filed docs, Nicole is demanding the trial over the prenup not be postponed and continue on. Her lawyer accuses Dre of continuing to “play games in an attempt to prolong this litigation and emotionally and financially wear Nicole down.”

In the past, Dre accused Nicole of being the reason the case was dragging on. He even filed a declaration in court stating, “My goal and desire is still to settle. I want to move on with my life, put this divorce behind me and put an end to the enormous costs of this action.”

Nicole says that is not true. She accuses him of being angry and punitive because she refuses to give in to his “unreasonable demands.”

“Instead, Nicole is strong and has asserted her legal rights to spousal support” and attorney fees. “If anyone is to blame for the contentious and expensive litigation, it is Andre, his team and the choices Andre has made.” Nicole believes he is doing this to starve her and her professionals out financially and force her to settle the case.

Nicole says it would only harm her to delay the trial. Her lawyer writes Nicole has a “fundamental right to have this divorce proceeding resolved as soon as possible so that she can move on with her life.”

“As it stands right now, the only financial resource Nicole has is the spousal support she receives from Andre, whereas Andre has unfettered access to $183 Million in cash accounts, which he unabashedly uses to fund his luxurious lifestyle, including extravagant purchases of fine art (in the last 5 months, he has spent over $7 Million per month).”

While the judge presiding over the case has yet to rule on Young’s request to start the prenuptial trial as scheduled, it is almost certain that Dr. Dre will fight back, and has the financial resources to do so.