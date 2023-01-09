Dr. Dre Slams 'Hateful' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green for Using His Music [Video]

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) left many scratching their heads on Monday after she posted the most humiliating music video to Twitter highlighting her apparent role in Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) earning the speaker of the House position — all to the tune of Dr. Dre’s Still D.R.E.

And for the record, music producer Dr. Dre did not give the lawmaker permission to use “Still D.R.E.”, according to TMZ. In fact, Dr. Dre told TMZ, “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene released a cringe music video montage celebrating her role in supporting Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid. RSBN reporter Brian Glenn appears several times in the video. pic.twitter.com/qIVK9FMjdj — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 9, 2023