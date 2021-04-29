Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay $500K To Estranged Wife's Lawyers Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife’s legal fees.

Nicole Young – who has been married to the hip-hop icon since 1996 – had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force Dre to pay $2 million (£1.4 million) per month in spousal support and $5 million (£3.6 million) for her attorney fees.

But, during a hearing on Tuesday (27Apr21), the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers $500,000 within 10 days while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on 8 July.

In a written ruling, the judge said, “Pending the next hearing dates on this matter, the Court grants only $500,000 in attorney’s fees to petitioner’s (Nicole’s) counsel … Fees are to be paid to petitioner’s counsel, no later than May 7.”

The star has agreed to continue paying for Nicole’s monthly expenses and will also continue to pay the mortgage on the Malibu home she lives in.

However, the producer has insisted he won’t pay for her security costs.

In January, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support, which was to cover the period up until 14 April.

Nicole had been asking for more than $2 million a month but Dre’s lawyer previously told the court her client has been voluntarily paying all her expenses since they split.

Nicole also sought $5 million in attorney’s fees but her estranged husband said he has already paid close to $1 million (£716,075) voluntarily even though the divorce documents weren’t even filed until June last year.

Dre has denied Nicole’s allegations of emotional and physical abuse.

Although Nicole doesn’t work, she’s claimed she “played an important role” in Dre’s career, which included being “integral” to the naming of his record label, Aftermath.

Nicole later filed another lawsuit, claiming she co-owns the trademark to her estranged husband’s name, along with that of his 1992 album “The Chronic”.

This divorce has been a wild ride.