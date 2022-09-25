Dr. Dre Offers Super Bowl Halftime Show Advice to Rihanna

Dr. Dre, fresh off last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, is offering some advice for next headliner Rihanna.

via Complex:

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre told Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, according to Billboard. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Rihanna took to Instagram earlier today to confirm reports that she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

“Oh, my god,” Dre said in response to the announcement. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic,” he added. “She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Dre opened up about being nervous ahead of his own performance, which included appearances by Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Anderson .Paak. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he said. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on.”

“You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time,” he continued. “When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023. We can’t wait!