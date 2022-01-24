Dr. Dre Hints At A Potential Eminem ‘VERZUZ’ + Timbaland Responds [Photo + Video]

If there’s one thing rap fans love debating more than the greatest rapper of all time or the best album ever made, it’s Verzuz match-ups.

via: Hot97

Dr. Dre hinted at the potential of a battle after he uploaded a clip of Em rapping at a very fast pace. He captions the clip, “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!” sparking an online debate about who he should go up against.

Timbaland caught wind of the conversation and shared his thoughts via Instagram. He shared the same clipped and captioned it, “??? @drdre said @eminem vz who?????? Happy Monday!!!!!!!”

Dr. Dre‘s question may not have been strictly referring to a Verzuz, but his question nevertheless sparked a debate over who (if anyone) would make a worthy opponent.

However, Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz sees it differently, and he made no bones about who he’d love to see take on Marshall Mathers in the Verzuz arena. “BUSTA !!!!!!!!!!! Let’s go,” he replied.