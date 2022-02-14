Dr. Dre on Eminem Taking a Knee, Shares What Kendrick Line Was Omitted From Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]

The day after Dr. Dre took the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar 50 Cent and Eminem, the rapper reflected on the milestone moment.

via Complex:

Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere immediately cut to the chase and asked if the NFL intervened on any parts of their performance, particularly Eminem kneeling and Kendrick omitting the “and we hate po-po” line from his song “Alright.” Dre acknowledged that there were a few “minor” adjustments. “Em taking the knee, that was Em doing that on his own, and there was no problem with that,” he said.

A Rep for the NFL previously told Complex that the league was aware that Eminem planned on kneeling after viewing rehearsal footage. “We watched every rehearsal this week and this was included,” the NFL rep said.

While Dre didn’t address the lyric from “Alright,” he said there was some discussion about the opening line from Kendrick’s song, “m.A.A.d city,” where he says, “If Pirus and Crips all got along.”

“They had a problem with that, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it. But, all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time,” Dre said. “Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience.”

Dre said Don Cheadle, who is one of his favorite actors, came back to his house after the Super Bowl, while Mary also showed up and played him a few samples in the studio. He also revealed that they have been talking about working together on her next project.

Watch Dre speak on it below.