Dove Cameron is no stranger to life under a microscope. From her Disney Channel days to her evolution as a singer and actress, she’s built a career on authenticity. The Emmy-winning actress recently shared her thoughts about being accused of queerbaiting, and the backlash that ultimately pushed her to come out publicly.

The Weight of Assumptions

During an April 7 interview with “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” Cameron opened up about the confusing criticism she received on one of her tracks in 2020. The “Descendants 2” star released a snippet of her single “We Belong” on social media alongside an emoji of two women kissing. Although she was openly bi in her personal life, she had not come out publicly.

When the full single and visuals were officially released, people quickly learned that it had nothing to do with Cameron being in a queer relationship. The next thing the singer knew, she was hit with accusations of “queerbaiting!” Unfortunately, the backlash intensified, forcing Cameron to speak to her audience during an Instagram live.

“I had to basically go on Instagram Live at the time and be like, ‘Guys, I’m not queerbaiting. I am queer. And I just wanted more fucking representation in the f***ing cartoon,” she told Shepard. “‘And the emoji was just hinting at the music video!'”

When the accusations surfaced, Cameron shared how the scrutiny caught her off guard and disrupted her personal timeline. She hadn’t planned to come out publicly just yet.

“I was confused by it,” the singer admitted. And though her friends and family “already knew I was queer… I just hated that I had to say it. But I did.”

The pressure robbed her of the chance to come out on her own terms. What should have been a moment of joy turned into damage control.

Pushing Back Against Cultural Policing

Now that she’s come out, Cameron isn’t staying quiet. She’s using her platform to push back against the cultural policing that too often targets queer individuals and artists.

“Even within the queer community, people are very heavy on labels,” Cameron explained in the interview. “You have to define yourself. You have to know what it is; you have to also show us proof…If we have that issue within the community, we have quite a ways to go before we’re not feeling that from the world.”

Unfortunately, Cameron isn’t the first celebrity accused of queerbaiting. For instance, singer Billie Eilish and rapper Cardi B have publicly suffered the same fate. However, that one misunderstanding didn’t derail Cameron. She continues living in her truth, inspiring others, and pouring every emotion she’s felt about sexuality into her work and her music. Her latest visuals, like those in “Breakfast” and “Boyfriend,” don’t ask for permission — they declare her presence, loud and clear.”

Owning Her Narrative

Cameron is responding to queerbaiting accusations by doing what she’s always done: showing up as herself. But this time, she’s not trying to prove anything. She’s here to take up space, unapologetically and without filter.

As conversations around queer visibility and accountability continue, Cameron’s story is a reminder that authenticity doesn’t always look the way people expect. And that’s exactly the point.

What’s your take on the queerbaiting debate? Should celebrities be expected to define their sexuality publicly—or is that pressure part of the problem? Drop your thoughts below!